Man charged with Pinderfields Road murder and detectives make arrests in Southampton

Detectives have charged a man in connection with the murder on Pinderfields Road in Wakefield last week.

Officers were called just after midnight to reports of a man seriously injured on Pinderfields Road, on Monday, September 9.

MURDER VICTIM: Aleksander Pawlak.

Aleksander Pawlak, aged 30, from Wakefield, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

And in Southampton three men, aged 23, 23 and 27, and a woman aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend.

They all remain in custody.

Another man, Marceli Szymanski, 19, of Mallards Road, Southampton, has now been charged with murder and was expected to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is ongoing.