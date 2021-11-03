Man dialled 999 to complain to police that he'd been refused entry to Primark to buy jogging bottoms

A "selfish" man who dialled 999 to complain to cops that he'd been refused entry to Primark to buy sweatpants has been told to 'jog on' by a police force.

The man went to the clothing store to purchase some “grey joggers”, but security staff wouldn’t let him in the building.

West Yorkshire Police, who took the call from the distraught shopper, shared their response to him in a tweet under the hashtag “#not999”.

They wrote: “If you are not allowed in @Primark because their security staff won't let you in, then ringing the police on 999 is not going to gain you entry either. Even if you only 'wanted grey joggers' #Not999."

Twitter users branded the man “selfish” and called for him to be “fined” for wasting police time.

One wag quipped: "Hope you told him to jog on."

Another joker wrote: "Grey jogging bottoms are a crime against fashion! Maybe he was trying to report himself?"

Another user tweeted: “There are some very weird selfish people in this world.

“Maybe if they charged hoax callers a £50 fine they may consider people who really need our emergency services.

"Police Fire and Ambulances are already under great stress.”