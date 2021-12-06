Man died after fire at house in Ackworth
A man died after a fire at a house in Ackworth on Sunday.
Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a house on Millgate, Ackworth, at 1.35pm on Sunday (Dec 5)
Police said a 55-year-old man received medical treatment at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are continuing into the cause of the blaze."
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said appliances from Pontefract, South Kirkby and Wakefield attended the incident.