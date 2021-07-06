Man in Wakefield city centre fined and warned of 'dangers of urinating on electrical boxes'
A man has been handed a £100 fine after being caught urinating on an electrical box in Wakefield city centre.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:00 am
Wakefield Central neighbourhood polciing team said the fact was part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour in the city centre.
A spokesman said: "A male was found urinating in Wakefield City Centre by PCSOs yesterday. Wakefield City Centre is subject to a public spaces protection order, prohibiting various acts, including urinating. The order aims to eliminate antisocial acts within the area.
"The male was advised of this before being given a £100 fine and was educated on the proper use of a toilet should he need to use one in the future, along with the dangers of urinating on electrical boxes."