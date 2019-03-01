Man jailed for over seven years for attempted robbery of 66-year-old man in Wakefield

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to seven-and-a half years for attempted robbery.

Scott Brown, 31, of Grosvenor Street plead guilty to the offence at Leeds Crown court on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 6.55pm on December 2018 in the victim's home in Thornes.

Brown made his way into the property and subjected the victim to a prolonged assault while making demands for money.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident.

"CCTV enquiries led officers to identify Brown as the suspect and he was arrested on December 20 and charged the next day."

Detective Inspector Sam Freeman, of Wakefield CID, said: “We welcome this sentence and think it reflects the gravity and seriousness of Brown’s actions.

“Thankfully the victim wasn’t more seriously injured but he was left upset and shaken.

“Hopefully this result highlights how seriously both police and courts take offences of this nature.”