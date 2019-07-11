Man kicked and hit with rucksack in assault at Leeds train station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image after a man was assaulted at Leeds station.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 3 at 9.42am.

A man is reported to have attacked the victim, aged in his 40s, by kicking him, hitting him with his rucksack and putting him in a headlock.

The victim suffered minor scratches to his face and arms.

A window in the station was also damaged during the assault.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900057383.