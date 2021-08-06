Man suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield city centre attack
A man was attacked in Wakefield city centre last night and was left with serious head injuries.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:30 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:32 am
The incident happened outside the Blind Pig pub on the Bull Ring at around 10pm, and the area remains cordoned off this morning with a crime scene tent in place.
The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are on-going at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 1809 of August 5.