Man touches himself inappropriately in front of woman on London to Wakefield train

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to identify him after a man touched himself inappropriately on board a service from London Kings Cross to Leeds.

READ: A woman was seriously injured after a four-car crash in Knottingley.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on November 20. A man boarded a train in London and during the journey exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately while he sat next to a woman.

The woman moved away and the man followed her through the train until she found a member of staff.

READ: Sleepy driver caught having a nap on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) in West Yorkshire

The man then hid in the toilets before getting off at Wakefield Westgate, where he left in a taxi.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 219 of 20/11/18.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.