Masked raider admits Wakefield city centre bank robbery

Jason Ankomah-Ampomah, who is from London, admitted targeting the Lloyds Bank on Westgate in November of last year, just days after he robbed a Lloyds branch in Bradford.

The 30-year-old, who is being held on remand at HMP Leeds, appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

Ankomah-Ampomah, who told the court that he now prefers to be called by his alias, Leonardo Richmond, is now due to receive a psychiatric assessment before he is sentenced on September 1.

Lloyds Bank on Westgate.

Ankomah-Ampomah, of Allder Way, South Croydon, walked into the branch of Lloyds in Wakefield on the morning of November 23 last year.

An eyewitness described the raid on the bank, which was full of customers at the time, as "three minutes of madness" after the thief demanded cash from a cashier.

A man stood in the queue then tackled the thief who had grabbed the money from the cashier's float, before he wriggled free and fled.