Masked Wakefield bank robber was rugby tackled by brave customer, court told

Leonardo Richmond, 30, walked into the Lloyd Bank in Wakefield in November last year claiming he had a gun and demanded cash, just days after he robbed another West Yorkshire branch, Leeds Crown Court was told.

But he was taken by surprise by a member of the public who pounced on him when he had his back turned.

The judge said that the man acted with "great bravery" to help stop Richmond and ultimately bring him to justice, and even called for him to compensated with £500 from public funds for his actions.

Richmond and the branch on Westgate.

Prosecutor Kristian Cavanagh said that Richmond had entered the Lloyds branch on Westgate on the morning of November 23 last year.

He approached the cashier with a snood over his face and demanded the cashier open the till, saying he had a gun.

The terrified worker opened the till, which only contained around £300, and Richmond began grabbing the notes and shouting that he wanted the safe opening, but was told it was on a timer.

The customer then crept up behind him, not knowing if he was armed or not, and pounced on him dragging him to the floor.

The pair struggled before Richmond wriggled free and tried to flee, but the man once again rugby tackled him to the floor, punched Richmond in the face and pulled the face mask from him before he ran out of the bank.

Fibres from the mask were forensically examined and DNA found led police to Richmond, who lives in South Croydon in London.

He later admitted the robbery, and another in Bradford four days before on November 19, 2020. It was accepted that he did not have any kind of weapon during either robbery.

In Bradford, he entered the branch on the morning with the snood again pulled over his face and shouted at the cashier to open the till and the safe. Like at Wakefield, he was told that the safe could not be opened. He then fled with an unknown quantity of cash.

Richmond, who was previously known as Jason Ankomah-Ampomah, had only been recently released from prison for possession of a firearm - a starter pistol - and was still on licence.

The court was told he had 19 convictions for 37 offences.

Mitigating, Stephen Tuttey, said that the behaviour of Richmond was "indicative of someone who has some kind of condition".

He added: "He does not have a psychotic illness or a personality disorder but he clearly suffers from some serious depression and should be medicated."

He said that after having his own belongings stolen from him, Richmond began drinking heavily and was unaware of his behaviour.

He added: "His conduct was reprehensible and he accepts that.

"There was no true weapon but that does not take away the fear from the members of staff or the members of the public."

He said that Richmond referred himself while in prison with help for his depression, but admitted: "He has a mountain to climb."

The judge, Recorder Richard Wright QC jailed him for four years and said: "They were both planned robberies, you deliberately travelled to banks in different cities and intended to steal money and you had a face covering. They were serious robberies.

"It's fair to say you have difficulties with depression and mask it by abusing alcohol. But a lot of people are depressed and abuse alcohol, but they do not go out and rob banks and terrify the public."

In commending the customer who confronted Richmond, Recorder Wright QC said: "I have no doubt that he acted with great bravery and his conduct should be commended."