Mature PHD student jailed for second child porn offence

A perverted PHD student has been jailed after he caught with horrific child porn images for a second time.

David Anthony Williamson of Pendennis Avenue in South Elmsall, escaped a jail term when he was convicted of making indecent images in 2015 and given a community order and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

But during a routine check on his electronic devices at his home in October last year as part of his SHPO, forensic examination found unexplained gaps in his internet search history.

When police visited, the 59-year-old admitted he had a USB stick hidden in his garage. It contained 3,000 images, 1,000 of which were examined by police who found child porn images

ranging from Category C to Category A - the most serious abuse. One image even involved a 12-month-old baby.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, Williamson admitted four counts of making indecent images.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson said Williamson is a carer for his partner who was badly injured in a car crash. Judge Tom Bayliss QC told him: “You are an intelligent man, and you were in the process of completing a PHD in engineering and employed as a part time lecturer.

“You knew what you were doing.

“You were accessing, for your own perverted gratification, images of children as young as 12 months being abused in the most terrible way.”

He jailed Williamson for 16 months.