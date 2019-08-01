Most wanted: Here are 15 of the most wanted people in West Yorkshire

Crimes include fraud, failing to appear in court, drugs offences and for assets related to the Proceeds of Crime Act. It also features people who owe money after proceedings of crime hearings. If they have acquired assets, Crimestoppers want to know about it. If you have any information about them, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

1. Mantas Eriminas Crime type: Harassment: Location: Bradford Road, Wakefield: Reference CS1907-17785.

2. Alfred Phillip Dear Wanted for failure to appear in court in connection with drug offences. Reference: 12180199723.

3. Yasser Khalil Proceeds of Crime, still to pay 6,156,250, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets. CS reference: CS1802-17239.

4. Jonathan Revill Proceeds of Crime.Still owes 18,368,391.74, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets. CS reference: CS1802-17207.

