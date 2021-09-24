Motorist to stand trial over cyclist's death three years after tragedy
A motorist is to face trial of causing death by dangerous driving almost three years after a cyclist was killed.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court this morning.
The unnamed cyclist was struck by a car on the A638 Doncaster Road in South Elmsall, close to the Next distribution, at around 6.40am on December 21, 2019.
Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year, the earliest date that could be found during this morning's plea and trial preparation hearing.
It is expected to last five days. He was given unconditional bail until then.