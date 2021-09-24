Motorist to stand trial over cyclist's death three years after tragedy

Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

The unnamed cyclist was struck by a car on the A638 Doncaster Road in South Elmsall, close to the Next distribution, at around 6.40am on December 21, 2019.

Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year, the earliest date that could be found during this morning's plea and trial preparation hearing.

The A638 near the Next distribution centre.