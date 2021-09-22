Mountain bikes stolen as thieves target Stanley sheds

Wakefield Police are urging people to make sure their sheds and garages are secure after two mountain bikes were stolen from Sandal.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:16 pm
The shed door was forced open by the thieves.

A blue Norco mountain bike and a silver Pinnacle mountain bike were stolen from a shed on Barnsley Road on Friday, September 17.

The shed door was forced open by the thieves.

Officers are advising people to be on their guard and take a minute to check their security on outbuildings - as well as what they store inside.

They said, please consider:

*Installing coach bolts and clutch screws to the hinges of sheds – these cant be unscrewed from the outside.

*A closed shackle padlock to secure the door - this type of padlock is designed to expose as little of the shackle as possible making it more difficult to attack with bolt cutters and saws.

*If your shed or garage has windows to the front or side consider covering the glass to prevent offenders from being able to see the contents stored inside.

*Consider using a stand alone/battery operated sensor alarm.

*Lock large items together – makes it harder for them to be removed in bulk.

*Security marking – to improve the chances of getting them back in the event of loss or theft.

Further information/advice can be found on Shed and garage security | West Yorkshire Police