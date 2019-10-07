Murder investigation: Detectives confirm 90-year-old victim found in Pontefract house

Officers at the scene in the Love Lane Terrace are of Pontefract.
Detectives have confirmed a murder victim is a pensioner.

Earlier today police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered on Saturday at an address in the Love Lane Terrace, area of Pontefract.

Officers were called at 8.53am and they found the body of a 90-year-old man inside the house.

Following enquiries at the scene a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

DCI Heather Whoriskey of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A post mortem is being conducted today to determine a cause of death but officers are treating the matter as a murder and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

“He remains in custody today as enquiries continue by HMET.”