Murder investigation launched after woman found seriously injured at Castleford house

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from serious head injuries at a house in Castleford.

Officers were called to Pinderfields Hospital at about 5.30am on Monday, August 26, in relation to a woman who had been admitted earlier that morning after she had been found with the injuries at the property on Smawthorne Grove.

The victim was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for continuing treatment but died from her injuries later on Monday morning.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in the early hours of Monday morning and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Winfield of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be injured at the property and have now launched a murder enquiry.

“A 32-year-old man remain under arrest in custody for questioning and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.”