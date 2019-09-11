Murder investigation launched as victim named in Pinderfields Road death

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a murder in Wakefield on Monday morning.

Police were called shortly after midnight on September 9 to reports of a man seriously injured on Pinderfields Road.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and the man was pronounced deceased.

Formal identification has now taken place and police are able to name the man as Aleksander Pawlak, 30, from Wakefield.

Three men were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and have been released pending further investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190904220.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.