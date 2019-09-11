Murder trial date set for three men over death of man in house fire in Wakefield

A trial date has been set for three men accused of murder following the death of a man in a house fire in Wakefield.

Jonathan Dews, 42 from Batley, died in the blaze on Brighton Street, Thornes, Wakefield, on Friday September 6.

His body was found by emergency services at 6am after they were called to reports of a fire.

Scott Crutchley, Jordan Metcalfe and Nathan Redmond appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (September 11) over Mr Dews' death.

All three defendants appeared in the court dock alongside security officers for the brief hearing.

Charges were not put to any of the defendants. They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and nationalities.

Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, Metcalfe, 24, of Fairland Avenue, Pontefract and Redmond, 21, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, will return to court on October 7 for a plea hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for January 27 next year should any of the defendants plead not guilty.

Any trial is expected to last around three weeks.

No bail application was made for any of the defendants and they were returned to custody

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Officers have asked anyone with information, in particular those who were in the area and heard any disturbance or saw any suspicious behaviour, to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Plumson.