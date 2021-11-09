Normanton dealer caught selling drugs at Leeds Festival

Luke Tantram from Normanton tried to run off after he was spotted selling class A drugs at the festival in Bramham on August 22, 2019.

Leeds Crown Court heard festival staff were working undercover when they saw an exchange of white powder and cash between two people in a group.

Andrew Stranex, prosecuting, said the staff members approached the group and two men ran off.

Tantram was jailed for dealing.

One of them threw a bag to Tantram which he caught and also tried to run off.

Tantram, 21, of Charles Kirk View, Normanton, was detained after he tripped and fell as he tried to get away.

The bag was found to contain drugs and cash.

Tantram handed over further amounts of drugs and admitted he had been selling them at the festival.

He was in possession of £1,640 in cash. The sum was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Tantram was interviewed and admitted that he had been dealing drugs with his friends and had been using a mobile phone to take orders.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Tantram has no previous convictions.

Ms Abrahams said Tantram was aged 19 at the time of the offending and had not been in trouble in 27 months since.

The barrister said Tantram comes from a supportive family and was doing a college course.

Jailing Tantram, Judge Simon Batiste said: "You are someone who has been given every chance in life.

"You come from a caring family, going to a good school and being given opportunities in life.

"Instead of embracing those opportunities you attended the Leeds Festival with the clear intention to be part of a drug dealing team.

"These festivals are places where young people attend, often on their own for the first time and are highly vulnerable.

The judge added: "This offence is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.