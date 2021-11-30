Nuisance offender evicted from house after police called 30 times

Neighbours reported threats, feeling unsafe due to the tenant's behaviour and multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.

Wakefield Council applied for a closure order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after other measures to halt the problem failed.

The order was granted and was triggered by West Yorkshire Police on Thursday, November 25, meaning that the occupier has been evicted from the property on Vicarage Gardens.

Vicarage Gardens in Featherstone.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Anti-social behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district. We will we do everything within our power to protect our residents from this kind of behaviour.”

Sergeant Josh Carter of the Normanton and Featherstone neighbourhood policing team said: “We gathered evidence of criminality and anti-social behaviour taking place within and around this address and saw that it was having a significant detrimental impact on the quality of life of people living in the area.

“We have repeatedly been called out to reports of violent incidents, drug taking and anti-social behaviour and have charged those involved with criminal offences, but we recognised the need for a longer term solution.

“The granting of this closure order should provide some much-needed relief to the people who live and work nearby who have had to live with the anti-social behaviour associated with this property.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and encourage residents to let us know about any other anti-social behaviour in the area so we can take appropriate action.”