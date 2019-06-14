Ossett teenager 'wreaked havoc' on Scarborough businesses

A teenager 'wreaked havoc' in Scarborough in a string of attacks on small businesses.

Jordan James Eastwood, of Bridle Place, Ossett, targeted two hairdressers, a pizzeria and a newsagent in Scarborough between Monday, February 4 and Tuesday, April 16.

One of the businesses targeted, a gents’ hairdressers, was unable to open for business following the break-in, losing out on earnings due to Eastwood stealing essential equipment such as hairdryers and hair clippers.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, the 19-year-old was sentenced to 32 weeks’ detention at a young offenders institute for the Scarborough burglaries.

He was also handed another 16-week sentence for a previous burglary in the West Yorkshire area and a further six months’ detention for breaching a suspended sentence.

Speaking about the sentence handed to Eastwood, Detective Constable Gallagher-Barrass from Scarborough Police said: “Over an 11-week period, Eastwood wreaked havoc amongst small business owners in Scarborough, who had their premises broken into, businesses and lives interrupted and earnings affected by his selfish actions.

“I hope his sentence sends out a clear message to other criminals who look to target small businesses in Scarborough, police will pursue you, convict you and put you in front of the courts to ensure justice is done.

“I also hope the sentence handed to Eastwood and knowing he has been put behind bars for over a year, provides some reassurance to those business owners whose livelihoods were affected by his thieving.”