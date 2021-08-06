Paedophile caught TWICE in decoy stings said it "was his dream" to abuse children

Damien John Carter was first trapped by a paedophile hunter group after making horrific sexual suggestions to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl online, Leeds Crown Court was told.

And after being arrested and bailed, he went on to make contact with a woman online and tried to arrange having sex with her 10-year-old daughter, but again it transpired that he was speaking to an undercover police officer.

Prosecutor Patrick Palmer said that 45-year-old Carter had struck up a conversation online with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in June of 2018.

Carter was given a four-year jail term.

In fact, it was a Alison Hickling from 'Here 4 The Kids' paedophile hunter group.

Carter, a former IT worker, sent extreme messages saying he wanted to drink her urine and sent pictures of his penis and bottom.

The court was told that the messages were exchanged over a period of five months, and if the decoy girl did not reply to him, he would "get nasty", sending her one message which read: "How about we meet up and I kill you?"

He was eventually arrested after the hunter group handed over the evidence of his messages to the police.

Carter initially denied any wrongdoing claiming he thought he was talking to a 31-year-old, but largely gave 'no comment' answers.

His internet devices were seized and indecent images were found, including 12 that were Category A - the most serious.

Thein in January this year, he accessed an online messaging service where he struck up a conversation with what he thought was a woman with similar sexual interests.

He told her he had sexual interest in boys and girls aged three to nine. He told her had not abused a child before but said it was his dream, wanted to have sex with the woman's daughter, and suggested they meet up.

He also suggested they have child together for them to abuse as the conversations continued over several months.

He was arrested again in June and told that it was a police officer he had been speaking with. Again he gave a 'no comment' interview before being held on remand at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Carter, of Manor House, Kirkgate, Wakefield, has no previous convictions.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child into sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, attempting to arrange to meet a child for sexual purposes, and making indecent images.

Satpal Roth-Sharma, mitigating, said Carter had a difficult childhood and added: "He leads a very isolated life, he has been rejected by adults and feels lonely.

"He has limited experiences in intimate relationships.

"He describes his behaviour as 'disgusting', albeit, it's too late."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC jailed him for four years and said: "You indicated that were alcohol dependent at that time and you had no sexual interest in children.