Pair jailed after man run down in the street and stabbed

A man was mown down in the street and stabbed in the chest during a drug dispute.

A court was shown CCTV footage of Dane Jones deliberately knocking down the victim in his van before passenger Brent Skelton carried out the knife attack.

Brent Skelton

Leeds Crown Court heard Jones then got out of the van and used a knife to inflict a second stab wound to the victim’s chest.

Members of the public ran to help the victim and managed to stem the bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital suffering from serious stab injuries and was saved by surgeons. The victim also suffered horrific injuries to his foot from being struck by the van.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said the attack happened outside the old police building station in Knottingley on July 17 last year.

The victim was attacked when he went to the area to buy drugs.

During the attack the victim was accused of “taxing” street drug dealers in the area - a reference to taking money from them.

When the victim denied it Jones said he did not care whether the victim had taxed them or not.

Jones later handed himself in to police but denied being responsible for the attack.

He claimed he had been working in Norfolk at the time of the incident fitting bathroom furniture with Nicholas Turner.

Investigations revealed the account to be a lie.

Jones, 30, of Maple Walk, Knottingley, was jailed for 13 and a half years after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, driving while disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Skelton, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and producing cannabis.

Turner, of High Street, Brotherton, was jailed for ten months after pleading guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.