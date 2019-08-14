Pair jailed over a series of burglaries across Wakefield and Leeds

Two men have been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court following a series of house burglaries across Wakefield and Leeds.

Shaun Creddy Price, 33, and Fred Stewart, 26, were convicted in relation to offences committed on March 13 last year.

Price, originally from Birmingham, received seven years and eight months imprisonment, whilst Stewart from the Bradford area was given seven years.

Both Price and Stewart came to police attention when CCTV captured them at an address they targeted in the Castleford area.

During one of the offences, the occupants of a property were threatened with a knife.