Pervert exposed himself to mourner in town cemetery

The woman was tending to a grave at Whitwood Cemetery when she noticed a man nearby who exposed himself in front of her at around 1.30pm on Saturday, August 14.

The victim walked away before noticing the man getting into a nearby white van.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and aged in his late 20s with ‘blondish’ hair and slight facial hair.

Do you recognise this man?

He was wearing a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who recognises this description or may have information about the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 0938 of 14/8.

Information can also be reported via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Or alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.