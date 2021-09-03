Police appeal after harmful substance thrown at teenager at Leeds Festival

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy reported being treated at hospital after some type of skin irritant was splashed on his legs at Leeds Festival.

The 17-year-old was said to be two to four rows back from the front of the crowd during a performance by artist Post Malone on the Main Stage at about 11pm on Sunday night.

He felt a substance splash onto the back and sides of his lower legs and initially assumed it was water. He then felt a burning sensation and sought help from staff.

He was treated at the site’s medical tent before being taken to York District Hospital for further treatment.

Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and to identify what sort of substance was involved.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton said: “He did not see anyone and had not been involved in any sort of altercation. This happened in a very busy crowded area and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in explaining how this has occurred.”

The teenager was wearing a pink Stone Island jumper, a luminous yellow t-shirt, black denim shorts, grey Nike Air Force trainers and a blue and yellow Ikea bag bucket hat.