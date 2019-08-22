Police appeal after man, 41, dies following collision in Cudworth

A 41-year-old mad has died after a hit and run in Cudworth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 10.50am yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a scooter at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road.

It is believed that, following the collision, the scooter rider immediately left the scene, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Barnsley was taken to Northern General Hospital but later died of his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing to the rider of the scooter (pictured above) to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnesses the incident, especially if they have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 304 of 21 August 2019.