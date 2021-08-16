Police appeal for help to trace man wanted in connection with an assault

Arron Stevenson

Arron is 28 and is described as being about six feet tall and of slim build.

He has green eyes and a tattoo on his chest of praying hands.

He is of no fixed abode but has links to the Tingley and Wakefield areas.

Officers are continuing their enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.