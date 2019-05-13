Police discover cannabis grow in Pontefract

A cannabis grow was discovered in Pontefract this weekend.

The grow was discovered on Harewood Avenue on Sunday morning, following intelligence shared with the Pontefract Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers subsequently seized the cannabis plants and have arranged for the suspect to be interviewed for the offence of production of a class B drug.

Earlier this year, two cannabis factories were discovered in a day after fires broke out at separate properties in Wakefield.

Contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 with information on any cannabis grows.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “If you know of anyone or anywhere growing cannabis please inform us on 101 or email us on southeast.npt@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

“Alternatively you can report information to crime stoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.”