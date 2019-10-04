Police hunt attacker who tried to drag teenage girl away from road in Wakefield

Police are hunting an attacker who grabbed a teenager and tried to drag her away from the road in Wakefield in the early hours of the morning.

The 18-year-old woman was walking along Dewsbury Road close to the petrol station at 1.20am on Sunday September 29.

The unknown man tried to drag her onto open land nearby but was disturbed by a passing car sounding its horn.

The attacker is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a grey hoody with his face covered up to his eyes.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of the car or anyone else with any information that may help.

They are in the process of examining CCTV footage.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 13190500457.