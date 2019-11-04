Police investigate city centre assault

Police are investigating an assault in Wakefield city centre which led to a section of the street being cordoned off.

Officers were called to a report a 28-year-old man had been punched, causing him to fall and bang his head on the ground, at around 5.45pm on Saturday, November 2.

It happened on the corner of Northgate and the Bullring.

He was taken to hospital and was later released.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved and establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190563777.