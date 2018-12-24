Police issue E-Fit as masked youth and two men trick elderly woman in Hemsworth home robbery

Police are searching for two men and a masked youth who tricked an elderly woman during a robbery near Wakefield.

The theft happened last Wednesday in Cemetery Road, Hemsworth, at about 5.50pm.

Two men and the youth were involved in the robbery, where the victim, 77, was distracted while items were stolen from her house.

Damage was also caused to her patio doors, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

The force today (Monday) issued an E-Fit image of one of the offenders that they are trying to trace.

The victim's handbag, containing a large amount of cash, was stolen during the robbery.

One of the men has been described as being white, between 15 and 20-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a light-coloured baseball cap.

The second was described as being of a large build and was wearing a large, dark coat with a large hood.

The youth was described as being about 16-17-years-old, 6ft tall and was wearing all-black clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime number 13180635461.