Police launch investigation after man found dead in a parked car in Wakefield

The scene today on Alverthorpe Road.

Police and paramedics were called to a report of an unconscious male in a car parked outside an address on Alverthorpe Road, shortly before 11pm.

Upon attending, it was confirmed that the man, in his 50s, had sadly died.

Two men aged 50 and 48 have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

