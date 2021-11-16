Police launch investigation after man found dead in a parked car in Wakefield
Police have launched an investigation after man was found dead in a car in Wakefield late last night.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:46 pm
Police and paramedics were called to a report of an unconscious male in a car parked outside an address on Alverthorpe Road, shortly before 11pm.
Upon attending, it was confirmed that the man, in his 50s, had sadly died.
Two men aged 50 and 48 have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.
Enquiries are on-going.