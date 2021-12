Police officer says drug driver is 'worst he has ever seen' as video released

In the video, one of the officers says that out of all the tests he’s ever done it is probably the worst he has ever seen.

The 77 arrests include 38 drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving, 32 drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving and seven drivers arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

As part of the drink drug driving campaign, a new video has been released which shows a drug driver doing a Field Impairment Test (FIT).

The test - which includes being asked to walk in a straight line and other exercises - is designed to establish whether a driver is impaired and is done in addition to a breath test for alcohol and drugs wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

West Yorkshire Police is again reminding people of the potential cost of drink or drug driving this December.

Throughout the month, the Force will be releasing a series of videos of real incidents, showing the impact of drink or drugs on people’s ability to drive. The Roads Policing Unit will also be tweeting details of all arrests for drink or drug driving this month using the hashtag #WYPTheCost.

For the first time in West Yorkshire, there will be court rooms at both Leeds and Bradford Magistrates Courts specifically for drink drive cases arising from the December drink drive campaign.

The first of these is on Thursday, 23 December, meaning that any drivers caught drink or drug driving in the next couple of weeks could be facing a driving ban and fine by Christmas.

Each year, West Yorkshire Police supports the National Police Chief’s Council’s (NPCC) Christmas Drink/Drug Drive campaign. Last year, in total from 1 December, 2020, to 1 January, 2021, there were 164 arrests for drink driving,156 arrests for drug driving and 21 people arrested for failing to provide a sample.

Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We know that over the Christmas period there tends to be an increase in family meet-ups, work dos and social gatherings, which can all contribute to an increase in, particularly, drink driving both on the night and the morning after.

“Last year for the first time, potentially due to pubs and bars being closed because of the pandemic, we saw nearly the same amount of arrests for drug driving as drink driving.”

One of the videos which will be released later this month shows a man who had been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs doing a Field Impairment Test (FIT).

Another video features PC Stephen Wales who nearly lost a leg and has still been unable to return to work after he was hit by a drink driver in Wakefield in July.

Chief Insp Woodmason said: “Both drink or drugs can have a significant impact on a person’s ability to drive and the consequences can be catastrophic.

“This winter season we are urging people to plan ahead and think about how they are going to get home and whether they need to put other arrangements in place to do the school run or get to work the morning after a night out.