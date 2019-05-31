Police patrol outside primary school after complaints

Police officers on motorcycles have been patrolling outside a primary school as part of a crackdown.

It comes after complaints were raised by members of the public about speeding cars, using mobile phones while driving and bad parking at Great Preston Primary School near Allerton Bywater.

A spokesman for the police said officers had “dedicated time” to tackling the concerns this month.

In the past, officers have targeted people parking illegally on designated zig-zag lines outside primary schools.