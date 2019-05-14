Police put out video appeal for missing Wakefield teenage girl

Wakefield District Police are still hoping to locate missing 16-year-old Nicole Harris, and have even released a video appealing for information.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to trace the teenager who has links across the Yorkshire, Humberside, Merseyside and Shropshire.

She was last seen at 10.05pm on Friday, May 10, in the Quebec Street area of Wakefield city centre, and is known to have asked a female driver for a lift to Hull.

The driver declined to take the girl.

Nicole is described as 5ft 3” tall, long brown hair with a burn scar on the side of her nose.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a green/grey coat with a fur hood.

Nicole was last seen near Wakefield city centre.

Detective Inspector Phil Davis of Wakefield CID, said: “A great deal of work is ongoing to locate Nicole and we remain very worried about her.

“We do know she asked a female driver in Wakefield for a lift to Hull and I would like to speak with anyone else in the city who she may have approached after the motorist she spoke to said no.

“Nicole does have links to a very large geographical area including South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside, Merseyside, and Shropshire and we can’t discount she may have travelled to any of these areas or anywhere else in the UK.

“She is vulnerable and I would urge Nicole or anyone who sees her to get in contact with Wakefield Police on 01924 878055 quoting log 1731 of 10 May.”