Police release CCTV images of 90-year-old Pontefract man hours before he was murdered

Police investigating the murder of a 90-year-old man in Pontefract have released CCTV images of him just hours before his death.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak with anyone who can help them pinpoint the victim’s movements on Saturday, October 5.

Mr Suggitt in Asda on Saturday.

The victim has now been formally identified as Nathaniel Suggitt who was known locally as Terry.

Detectives have issued CCTV stills of Mr Suggitt taken from the Asda supermarket in Pontefract on October 5 and are wanting information about his movements between 9.30am and 6.30pm to try and pinpoint his routine between those time periods on that day, and the persons he interacted with.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Suggitt died as a result of stab wounds in an attack on his flat at Love Lane Terrace.

Officers were contacted at about 8.53pm on Saturday by a man making a call of concern for Mr Suggitt who had failed to keep a regular social appointment.

Police want to trace his moves from Saturday.

Emergency services attended Mr Suggitt’s address at Love Lane Terrace and found the body of the 90-year-old man inside the address.

A 49-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Heather Whoriskey of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the murder of Mr Suggitt and it is important we gain as much information as we can to help us build a picture of his movements and the persons he spoke and associated with on the day he died.

“Terry was a very active man in his local community and was well known and thought of. We know he went to his local Asda on that Saturday morning and it is likely he would have been spotted out and about in the area by persons who knew him.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw him between the hours of 9.30am and 6.30pm when he would have been out shopping and carrying out his usual business.

“Anyone who can assist us is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing Operation Pikeabbey.

“Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”