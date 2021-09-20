Police release more pictures of 14-year-old girl reported missing from Wakefield five days ago

Missing girl Jodie Pook

Jodie Pook was last seen in the Horbury area of Wakefield at 7.45pm on Wednesday September 15.

At the time she was wearing a black jumper and black knee-length leggings and had curled her hair.

The new pictures released today (Sept 20) show Jodie with both curled and straight hair.

She has connections to the Merseyside, Blackpool, Widnes and Manchester areas.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who can provide information about Jodie’s movements or current whereabouts.

Jodie herself is also urged to make contact with the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101 or to use 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1807 of 15/09.