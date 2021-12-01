Police say missing Wakefield girl, 12, has been found
Police say a girl, 12, reported missing from home in Wakefield has been found safe and well
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 7:25 am
Police launched a missing person appeal earlier this morning (Dec 1) to trace Romany Rose Smith.
She had last been seen at her home in Wakefield at 8.30am on Tuesday November 30.
West Yorkshire Police tweeted at 6.56am today: "Romany Rose Smith, who was the subject of an earlier missing person appeal has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal."