Police seek man in connection with Wakefield Westgate bike theft

Police are asking for help identifying this man at Wakefield Westgate station.

British Transplant Police said they believed the man, pictured, might have some information about a bike stolen from the station.

The incident took place on Thursday, June 27, though officers have only now released the image

In a tweet, the team said: "We need help identifying this chap. We think he might be able give us some info about a stolen bike from Wakefield Westgate station."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, quoting reference number 1900057016.