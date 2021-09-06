Police seize 600 cannabis plants after drugs raids in Wakefield

Wakefield Outer City Neighbourhood Policing Team lead four warrants in relation to drugs over the past four days in Eastmoor and Portobello.

The busts were carried out alongside Wakefield Central, Pontefract and Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Special Support Group (SSG “Search Team”) and a dog handler.

Over the course of the warrants more than 600 cannabis plants were seized for evidence and destruction.

Picture by West Yorkshire Police

One suspect was arrested for production of cannabis and two persons were dealt with for possession of cannabis and possession of Class C drug diazepam without a prescription.

Picture by West Yorkshire Police

Picture by West Yorkshire Police