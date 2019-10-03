Police seize cannabis in Pontefract after 'months of public intelligence'

Cannabis has been seized and a person is under investigation after police responded to information provided by members of the public in Pontefract.

Officers said they had responded to "months of intelligence" from members of the public and officers in the area surrounding the Chequerfield Estate, before successfully applying for a search warrant from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

In a raid yesterday morning (Tuesday, October 2), they executed the warrant at a property on the estate, where they seized cannabis.

An occupant of the property is currently under investigation.

In a post to the West Yorkshire Police - Wakefield East and South East page, officers asked that people avoid identifying the person or property in question, as this could jeopardise the investigation.

Last month, a man was jailed for 10 months after police found a cannabis farm in a Castleford house capable of growing £30,000 of cannabis.