Police stop 80 vehicles in a day as part of dangerous driving crackdown in Featherstone

More than 40 warnings were issued to drivers in Featherstone today as part of a police operation in the area.

Officers stopped a total of 80 vehicles in and around Featherstone as part of Operation Mitreshot, a partnership between West Yorkshire Police, Customs and Excise, the DVLA, HM warrant officers and Wakefield Council.

Operation Mitreshot targets illegal and dangerous vehicles on the local roads.

As a result of the operation, police issued 30 advisory notices, as well as two final warnings for non-payment of warrants.

Other issues encountered include a driver who received a ticket for carrying waste without a licence and another for failing to display a taxi plate.

Two vehicles were found to have exposed cords on their tyres, leaving the drivers with a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

Four people were found to be driving without insurance and five vehicles had expired MOTs, while one received a ticket for insufficient tread and another received a £50 fine for faulty lights.

Three drivers also received warnings under the Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme, which is used for minor defects such as cracked lights, blown bulbs, worn tyres or illegal number plates.

One driver was also handed a hefty £600 fine for using red diesel, a type of fuel which is not intended for use in motor vehicles. They may now face further offences.

The team also rushed a pregnant woman to hospital.