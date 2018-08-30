Police warning after bogus window cleaner targets homes

Police have warned people to be vigilant after a bogus window cleaner was reported in Lupset.

Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing team said two people had already been targeted, and money and property had been stolen.

A spokesman said: “Please be aware of strangers at your door and if you have suffered a theft by a stranger in your home please let police know.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

