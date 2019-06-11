Pontefract cyclist suffered 'horrendous' injuries after hit and run in Cudworth

The family of a hit-and-run victim are calling for witnesses after a cyclist was left with ‘horrendous’ injuries.

Martin Morton, 37, was involved in the hit-and-run incident outside Cudworth Fire Station at around 10.30am on Sunday morning.

➡️ Call for bikers to join funeral procession of much-loved Castleford Tigers fan

He had been cycling to work in Barnsley when he was knocked off his bike on a roundabout at the junction of Burton Road and High Street.

His mother, Margaret, said: “Martin said the driver didn’t even look. (Martin’s) cycle helmet is yellow, he had a bright orange T-shirt on, and his bike is psychedelic green.

“How can you miss Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat?

“I wouldn’t want anybody to go through what we’re going through. Seeing him in so much pain is absolutely horrendous.”

Martin, who lives in Chequerfield, Pontefract, suffered fractured ribs and has had to undergo surgery on his leg, which was broken in two places.

But Margaret said he had maintained a sense of humour.

She said: “The only thing he’s worried about now is the trainers that the ambulance people cut off - there was still six months tread left on them!”

Rebecca Morton, Martin’s sister, said: “Hopefully the driver is found or hands themselves in so it doesn’t happen to anyone else

“I honestly don’t know how they’ve been able to just drive away after it, it’s sickening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 374 of June 9.