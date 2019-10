A Pontefract man will appear before magistratescharged with murder and robbery.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49,of Love Lane Terrace, Pontefract, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the murder of Nathaniel Suggitt, 90, in Pontefract on October 5.

He has also been charged with an unrelated robbery offence which occurred on September 13 on Halfpenny Lane in Pontefract.

Police investigations remain ongoing into the murder of Mr Suggitt by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.