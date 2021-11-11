'Predatory' rapist is handed 10 years' jail

Ashley James Lloyd, 29, denied attacking the two females, but four days into a trial at Leeds Crown Court, changed his pleas to guilty.

He admitted raping one woman, sexually assaulting by penetration to the second, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

West Yorkshire Police's DC Nicola Dovey, of Wakefield’s Adult Safeguarding Team said after his sentencing: “Lloyd is a very dangerous man and I am pleased that the court has recognised his predatory behaviour and his callous treatment of his victims by handing down a lengthy sentence.

Ashley Lloyd was described by police as being dangerous.

“I would like to thank the victims for their courage in coming forward and providing the evidence to put him behind bars.

“West Yorkshire Police have dedicated safeguarding officers who are specially trained to deal with the victims of these kind of offences.

“I would urge anyone who is in two minds about coming forward to report offences of this nature to come forward. You will be believed and you will be treated with respect.”

Many details of the incidents are not being reported to protect the identities of the victims, but the first attacks date back to 2017.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting during Lloyd's sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, said the defendant punched and assaulted the woman, hitting her on her legs. He then strangled her with both hands before putting his hand over her mouth to prevent her screaming.

He then sexually assaulted her.

Lloyd, of Rhyddings Drive, Ackworth, then raped a woman in 2019.

The court was told the victim tried but was unable to fight Lloyd off. He then threatened to "put a bullet in the head" of her family members if she told anyone.

After being arrested, he read a prepared statement denying any wrongdoing.

Having changed his pleas, in mitigation, barrister Richard Canning told the court: "He understands the degree of what he has done wrong.

"He acknowledges what he has done wrong."