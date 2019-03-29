Prolific burglars went on spending spree after stealing bank cards

Two prolific offenders who burgled a house, stole bank cards and assaulted a police officer have been jailed.

Christopher Donaldson and Stuart Richardson appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Court accused of breaking into a property on February 5 and taking a woman’s handbag which contained a purse and cash cards.

They used the cards in three shops in Ossett, including Sainsbury’s (pictured) and an attempt to make a transaction at a petrol station which was declined after the victim reported the theft to her bank.

Donaldson, 41, was identified on CCTV by police who went to his flat on Parkfield View, Ossett, the next day. Richardson who lives at Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury answered the door.

While police were there, Donaldson returned and was arrested on suspicion of burglary and hand-cuffed, not before Donaldson attacked an officer, who needed hospital treatment for a cut, a black eye and an x-ray on a suspected fractured jaw.

For the handling of stolen goods, three counts of fraud and assault, Donaldson was given 18 months in jail. Richardson was given 12 months for handling stolen goods that has been added to the indeterminate sentence he is currently serving.

Judge, Mr Recorder Andrew Haslam QC said: “You both know that you are serial offenders, prolific burglars and have a substantial number of previous convictions. The impact of assaults on public servants cannot be underestimated.”