Racist thug abused takeaway worker and attacked girlfriend’s mum

A thug hurled foul racial abuse at a takeaway restaurant worker and assaulted his mother’s girlfriend.

Daniel Habberjam had 10 months added to the two-year prison sentence he is currently serving for a violent street attack on a former girlfriend in front of her three-year-old daughter.

Leeds Crown Court heard Habberjam was drunk when he entered a takeaway in Pontefract town centre on June 26 last year and accused a member of staff of being a “nonse”.

Habberjam shouted foul-mouthed racist abuse at the victim and accused him of having sex with an underage girl.

Habberjam also said: “Get out of our country, you do not belong here.”

The 30-year-old smashed a car window outside the premises as he left.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, said Habberjam attacked his partner’s mother days later at her home in Pontefract.

He threw her onto a sofa and grabbed her throat during the incident before being stopped by his partner.

Habberjam, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage, racially aggravated threatening behaviour and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

The court heard Habberjam has previous convictions for violence.

He was given a two-year sentence earlier this year for punching his former partner in the street and throwing her to the floor. Christopher Morton, mitigating, said Habberjam had admitted the offences at an early stage.

Mr Morton said his client was now single, employed and expected his prison sentence to be increased. Sentencing Habberjam judge Christopher Batty said: “You have got an awful record for violence and abuse and damage.”