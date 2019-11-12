Rebecca Simpson 'died after altercation with partner' in Castleford home, inquest hears

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her home

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her home on Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, on the morning of Monday, August 26, 2019.

Ricky Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Simpson, a bank employee, at an appearance at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year.

Kevin McLoughlin, Senior Coroner at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, confirmed that a provisional cause of death had been given as head injuries.

He said: “Rebecca Simpson was found at the bottom of the stairs of her home following an altercation earlier in the evening with her partner after she had been out socialising in the pub.

“She was taken to Pontefract Hospital but then taken to Leeds General Infirmary due to the head injuries she had sustained.

“Tragically she was confirmed to have died on August 26 at 10.20am.”